RISE West Virginia program under federal, state investigation

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During questioning Monday, West Virginia officials representing the program still dealing with the aftermath of the 2016 flood admitted that the program is under investigation by either state or federal authorities.

The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding heard an update Monday morning on the R.I.S.E. West Virginia program put in place after the 2017 floods to manage the spending of hundreds of millions of dollars of Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for flood recovery and mitigation.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, questioned Michelle Penaloza, a CDBG-Disaster Recovery program manager, about issues with R.I.S.E.’s clearance and demolition program.

“Is this program, or has it been, under federal or state investigation,” Baldwin asked.

“Yes, it has. It’s currently under investigation,” Penaloza said…

