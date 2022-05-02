Researchers, industry experts say numbers don’t add up for Appalachia’s largest gas and oil well owner or West Virginia’s well inspectors

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All is often not well when wells end.

In 2020, Carbon Tracker, a London-based think tank researching climate change impacts on financial markets, estimated the costs of plugging gas and oil wells that ceased production in West Virginia exceeded $7.6 billion — with bonds totaling just $28.7 million to cover that expense.

That same year, a senior advisor to Carbon Tracker reflected on the business model behind thousands of those wells in West Virginia and across Appalachia in a conference call with the Capitol Forum, a corporate news analysis service.

The advisor called that business model a “legal Ponzi scheme.”

“[I]t only works as long as there’s growth and the perception of profitability,” Greg Rogers said…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/researchers-industry-experts-say-numbers-dont-add-up-for-appalachias-largest-gas-and-oil-well/article_43dfce05-0167-5b53-a4f3-8b6dd48c65ff.html