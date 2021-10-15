By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite landing on a proposed senatorial redistricting map Monday, the West Virginia Senate has continually put off voting on its plan, with members divided over an amendment that would break up multiple counties and cities.

Senate Bill 3034, the bill that will re-draw the map for 17 senatorial districts, was laid over one day Thursday, putting it on third reading with right to amend today. This was the second time the bill was laid over.

The nine-member Senate Redistricting Committee recommended a map drafted by committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Mineral, during its Monday meeting. That map kept many of the lines the same, tweaking them based on population growth and population shifts between the 2010 and 2020 Census reports.

Called Trump No. 8, the map gives Monongalia County its first two-member district solely located within its county boundaries. It also only breaks up seven counties, focusing more on keeping districts compact and equal in population…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/10/republicans-in-west-virginia-senate-divided-over-redistricting-maps/