Representative McKinley-sponsored bill addressing pandemic medical supply chain problems passes U.S. House

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill spurred by COVID-19 medical supply challenges; Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was one of the sponsors.

The bill is called the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act (HR 3635) and passed overwhelmingly 397-22, with the 22 votes against all from Republicans. McKinley’s West Virginia GOP colleagues Alex Mooney and Carol Miller both voted for it.

In a release about the bill, McKinley’s office said it aims to reduce America’s dependence on China and other foreign nations for essential medical supplies needed to fight public health crises like COVID-19.

“One of the main lessons learned from COVID-19 is that we rely on nations like China far too much for important products,” McKinley said. “The American people should not have to beg rival nations for essential health care needs like masks, testing swabs and medicine. This legislation will not only make America more secure and prepared for future emergencies, it will bolster American manufacturing and create good jobs.” …

