Remote approach luring people to West Virginia

By Greg Stone, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Ascend West Virginia, a $25 million program founded and funded by Intuit executive chairman Brad Smith and wife Alys, has attracted 53 remote workers to Morgantown, with more set to be added there, in Lewisburg and in Shepherdstown.

Dr. Danny Twilley, assistant dean at the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at West Virginia University, said the effort will be ongoing and somewhat dependent on technological advances.

Intuit is the maker of TurboTax. Smith guided the company from 2008 until 2019, overseeing its transformation from straightforward desktop software to a product which can calculate taxes on a cellphone. Smith is a Kenova native and Marshall University graduate.

As for candidates, Twilley said, “We’re defining it as individuals who can work in West Virginia but have headquarters somewhere else. Some individuals have their own remote businesses. We want people to bring time and talent to West Virginia.”

