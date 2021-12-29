Register now for WV Press Legislative Lookahead on Jan. 7 in Charleston

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration is open for the 2022 West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead is set for Friday, Jan. 7, at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Culture Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex.

Registration is required. Members of the media — print, television, radio and online — can register now for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-227270922447

“Media from across West Virginia will gather at the West Virginia Cultural Center on Friday, Jan. 7, for the WVPA Legislative LookAhead, a series of panel discussions that preview the top issues in the state,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WV Press Association. “Our agenda will address the key issues expected for consideration at during the 2022 legislative session.”

“The highlight of the day is the “Talk with Legislative Leadership when state leaders talk about their priorities and answer media questions,” Smith added.

The day includes three panels:

9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Education: Policies, Staffing and Funding

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Talk with Legislative Leadership

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Growth: Economic Development, Broadband and Infrastructure

Registration includes lunch and refreshments for the day.

This event is hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV and WVU.

With the event being held at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Culture Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex, the media will have a chance to visit the Capitol, get their 2020 WV Legislature Press Badges, and experience the Culture Center.