Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Easy ways to reduce waste can benefit planet, quality of life for years to come

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in The Journal’s multi-part series where we talked to experts about a few of the more popular New Year’s Resolutions on tips for maintaining goals in 2022.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The beautiful mountains and natural landscape, the ever-growing population, a booming economy: reducing waste provides a positive benefit on many aspects of life, especially in the Eastern Panhandle.

In Berkeley County specifically, there are three recycling centers that offer the perfect first steps in beginning to reduce waste in the new year. Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority chair Clint Hogbin said two of the three facilities are very comprehensive for those just starting out in the recycling game as he offered good advice for beginners.

“For the person who’s maybe just starting for the first time, we often encourage them to just visit one of the sites, find one of our employees, maybe get a little 10-minute tour, see how things are collected and the rules and just start with one item and build from there,” Hogbin said. “I often encourage paper. Paper seems to be a good starting point for everyone because we all know what paper is.”

He laughed as he added the rule for recycling paper: “There’s really one kind of two rules with paper: is it paper or is it not paper?” …

