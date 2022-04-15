Ramps and Rails Festival to return to Elkins, W.Va., after two COVID-canceled years

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Ramps and Rail Festival will make a triumphant return to the Elkins Railroad Depot on Saturday, April 23.

The festival, which will get underway at 10 a.m., will spill over into Elkins Town Square as the entire depot section of the city transforms into Ramp Paradise for the day.

“Everyone I’m talking to is really excited for the festival to return this year,” Anne Beardslee, executive director of the Elkins Depot Welcome Center CVB, told the Inter-Mountain Thursday. “Everyone is just ready to get out and to be part of things again. Having events after COVID is really special to us.”

The 12th annual festival will feature 50 vendors, most of which will concoct an array of delicious ramp-themed foods, including the ever-popular ramp burger. Craft booths will also be spread among the food vendors…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/04/ramps-and-rails-festival-to-return-after-two-covid-canceled-years/