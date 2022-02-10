Public speakers overwhelmingly oppose anti-Critical Race Theory bill in West Virginia House

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A public hearing held Wednesday on a bill to prohibit the teaching of philosophies derived from Critical Race Theory brought out nearly two dozen speakers against the bill.

The House Education Committee and the House Judiciary Committee held a joint public hearing Wednesday morning on House Bill 4011, also called the Anti-Stereotyping Act.

HB 4011 would require greater curriculum transparency for public schools pertaining to non-discrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, bias or any combination of those concepts.

The bill also would prohibit the teaching and discussion of specific racial and non-discrimination topics often categorized under the name critical race theory, or CRT.

The bill states that no person should be blamed for the action committed in the past by someone of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin. If the current bill passes, schools and county board of education officials would be prohibited from compelling students and staff to adopt any belief or concept that one race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to another. …

