Public Energy Authority promises “holistic look” at state energy development at first meeting since reboot

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A long dormant state board that Gov. Jim Justice reactivated to promote fossil fuel and other mineral development in West Virginia is officially awake.

The West Virginia Public Energy Authority held its first meeting Wednesday inside the state Capitol Complex, easing into what board chairman and state Commerce department Secretary Ed Gaunch said would be an advisory role focused on strengthening the state’s position as an energy producer.

“I have no preconceived notions or real ideas,” Gaunch said. “This is like a blank piece of canvas for me. Any way we can add value to our state and security to our consumers, especially consumers of electricity, then I think we ought to put that on the table and consider it.”

Gaunch’s fellow board members echoed his openness, saying the board should explore all available energy resources…

