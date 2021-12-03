Proponent: Build Back Better bill designed to incentivize clean energy transition and jobs as West Virginia lags behind

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Build Back Better budget plan under consideration in the U.S. Senate is many things to many people.

To proponents, it’s a boon for climate resilience, with more than 30% of its $1.85 trillion carved out for climate and clean energy spending. To opponents, it’s an inflation risk poised to add to the national debt.

To Jason Walsh, the core of the 10-year spending plan is clear.

“It is, first and foremost, a jobs bill,” said Walsh, who’s been lobbying for the bill’s passage as executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, a national group of labor unions and environmental activists.

Walsh touts the bill’s $110 billion allotment for clean energy technology, manufacturing and supply chains…

