Population gains in West Virginia could help with filling local openings

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — As is the case with businesses across the country, local employers also are struggling right now to fill open positions. But recent population gains experienced by the region should help in the near future.

“That is one of the biggest challenges that we do have,” Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said of getting open positions filled locally. “We’ve had workforce issues for a little while now.”

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, issues such as the ability of an applicant to pass a drug test or the lack of specialized training or necessary transportation, were barriers toward filling positions.

Now, factors such as extended federal unemployment benefits and fear of COVID-19, have created even further challenges for employers looking to fill open positions.

“There is a lot of speculation as to why,” Disibbio said. “But I don’t know that there is specifically one good reason.” …

