Pinecrest Development Corp. to transfer ownership of Pinecrest Business and Technology Park to City of Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (Dec. 9, 2021) – On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Beckley City Council members participated in a working session with Pinecrest Development Corporation leadership to discuss a momentous opportunity for the City of Beckley to acquire the existing residual acreage currently owned by Pinecrest Development Corporation.

“Working with city officials to maximize the attractiveness of our technology park is our first priority,” said Bill Baker, Board Member with Pinecrest Development Corporation. “Transferring this property to the City of Beckley ensures that the historic amount of infrastructure funding available can be accessed to help develop ready-sites for new business recruitment – and that’s the collective goal for all of those involved.”

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) strongly supports the offer from Pinecrest Development Corp. to transfer ownership of the business and technology park property to the City of Beckley to develop more attractive, ready sites.

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director, said Beckley’s ability to use federal funds from the American Rescue Act for infrastructure needs, including but not limited to water, sewer, and broadband, to attract tenants make this a wise economic development decision.

“This is historic for the City of Beckley,” said Rob Rappold, City of Beckley Mayor, “We’re encouraged by the continued partnership with Pinecrest Development Corporation and excited about the potential this brings to Beckley to attract new businesses. What a privilege to be trusted with this phenomenal asset.”

The Pinecrest Business and Technology Park transfer consists of 146 acres of land situated on the East Beckley Bypass. The land was deeded to the development corporation by the West Virginia Development Office in 2005.

