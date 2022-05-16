Philanthropy WV Recognizes Paul Daugherty upon news of departure￼

Search commences for next Philanthropy WV President & CEO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropy West Virginia’s Board of Directors Chair Adam Sanders announced the news of the planned departure of its long-time President & Chief Executive Officer Paul D. Daugherty this summer.

As a seventh-generation West Virginian from Doddridge County, Daugherty joined Philanthropy West Virginia originally in 2001 as a member and an intern. At that time, the organization was called the West Virginia Community Foundations Consortium. He served as a partner/member until his appointment as Philanthropy WV’s President and CEO, the youngest CEO of a philanthropic leadership organization in the country. With nearly 12 years at the helm of Philanthropy WV and a 21+ year affiliation, Daugherty is leaving to accept the national appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Exponent Philanthropy in late June.

Board Chair Sanders recognized the work of Paul sharing, “Paul’s tenure is one of strengthening the impact and work of grantmaking foundations and individual philanthropy based in and/or serving the Mountain State. His leadership has resulted in advising philanthropists of all types, increasing philanthropic investments, launching problem-solving solutions to the state’s greatest challenges and opportunities, and creating a leadership organization that strengthens West Virginia.” Sanders continues, “As Paul would share, this impact includes a teamwork approach that involves our board, staff, our dynamic members, and hundreds of partners across the state and country. Paul has built the organization into a statewide and national leader that builds bridges among rural and urban communities, advances beneficial public policy, and creates a lasting positive impact for present and future generations of West Virginians.”

Daugherty’s deep passion, expertise, and lived-experience is one that is sought out by many of our state and nation’s top philanthropy, nonprofit, government, and business leaders. As a proud Appalachian, Paul has a deep love and commitment for West Virginia that is always connecting, collaborating, rooting for colleagues and other leaders, and taking on great challenges with transformative results. He has increased the impact of Philanthropy WV’s members, partners, nonprofits, and businesses centered on improving the quality of life for people in mostly every hill and hollow of West Virginia.

During Daugherty’s tenure, the organization has transformed; it rebranded in 2012 as Philanthropy West Virginia, and has doubled its membership, engaged national and state funders, attracted more philanthropic investments, advocated for changes to improve the nation’s most rural communities, gained positive national attention, trained/advised 100s of philanthropists and foundation leaders, introduced federal and state legislation, and coordinated extensive collaborations. This work has resulted in innovative economic and workforce development, broadband expansion, community and education improvement, disaster response and recovery, engaging the next generation of leaders, and more. “It is one of the honors of my life to work with Philanthropy West Virginia. I am ever thankful to my colleagues on the staff team, our board, our members, and all the partners who have made this incredible work possible. Our team has created a strong, stable, and impactful organization ensuring West Virginia has thriving communities for the next century. It is the best job in West Virginia,” shares Paul D. Daugherty, president and chief executive officer of Philanthropy WV.

With Daugherty’s planned departure, Philanthropy WV launches the search to find its next President & CEO. “Philanthropy WV is looking for the next dynamic leader to take a strong organization to the next level and work with an outstanding staff team, board of directors, and a statewide network of philanthropy leaders,” shares Sanders.

For those interested in applying for the position, visit: www.philanthropywv.org for details. The news of Philanthropy WV’s next five years will be unveiled during its 2022 Annual Conference at Glade Springs Resort on May 18-20, 2022. To find out more about the conference, visit: https://www.philanthropywv.org/2022-annual-conference/ or call 304.517.1450.