Media Advisory: Philanthropy WV Forum continues at Glade Springs

Federal officials, national funders, & Philanthropy WV focusing on a stronger WV future

WV Press Release Sharing

DANIELS, W.Va. — Philanthropy West Virginia has issued the following media advisory:

What: Philanthropy West Virginia, the Mountain State’s philanthropic leadership organization serving foundations, corporate giving, private philanthropists, and professional advisors is hosting its 2022 Annual Conference in Daniels, WV with site visits across the New River Gorge Region. For nearly 30 years, Philanthropy West Virginia and its 80 plus members have done incredible work to strengthen and improve West Virginia’s communities. This year’s conference is one of not just conversation, but action to ensure West Virginia’s communities and people can have the resources, support, and create abundance for a better future. As the first in-person since the pandemic, the philanthropic sector has done incredible work throughout the pandemic to keep businesses, nonprofits, our neighbors, and communities going throughout challenging times. This conference is one that brings local, state, and national partners to discuss the future community economic development, workforce development, education, nonprofit capacity, and so much more. The national and state leaders will also do site visits in Mt. Hope, Fayetteville, and Beckley to see the incredible work underway in rural and West Virginia communities as models for other parts of the country to learn from the West Virginia entrepreneurial and resilient spirit.

Who: National and state leaders keynote the conference:

— Courtney Haynes, US Economic Development Administration and Coal Communities Lead who is a Raleigh County native

— Jen Simon, Appalachian Regional Commission

— Kresge Foundation’s Chantel Rush, Director of the America Cities Program

— Stephanie Tyree of the WV Community Development Hub

— PEAK Grantmaking’s President & CEO Satonya Fair

— Alan Harris of the US Department of Agriculture

— Center for Effective Philanthropy’s President Phil Buchanan

— Secretary Mitch Carmichael of the WV Department of Economic Development

— Friday May 20th from 1:30 to 3:00 PM is the WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony

Where: Glade Springs Resorts in Daniels, WV and Fayetteville, WV visit (Gaines Estate on Thursday for dinner)

When: May 18 from 3 to 8 PM (onsite), May 19 from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM (afternoon offsite visits and dinner in Fayetteville), and May 20 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM (onsite)

Why: This conference is the state’s largest gathering of foundations, corporate responsibility & foundations, individual philanthropists, and professional advisors. It is the place for attendees to collaborate, network, learn and celebrate West Virginia’s progress in a solicitation-free zone.

Note: Photo, video and interview opportunities are permitted and encouraged. Interviews with Paul Daugherty and the keynote speakers are available upon request. For more information, contact Daugherty at 304-692-9883 or visit www.philanthropywv.org.