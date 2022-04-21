Philanthropy West Virginia convenes to address state’s future

Annual Conference May 18-20 Resort at Glade Springs

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After an incredibly catalyzing and challenging past two years, Philanthropy West Virginia will host its 2022 Annual Conference entitled, “Cultivating Abundance & Harvesting Opportunities” on May 18-20, 2022 in Daniels, WV.

With millions in grants made to help our fellow West Virginians, communities, nonprofits, and businesses navigate the pandemic, Philanthropy West Virginia will be convening for the state’s largest philanthropic leadership conference to lay a course for the state’s future.

“We have seen tremendous leadership and innovation coordinated by philanthropy throughout our state’s history, but certainly even greater during the past two years. With over $17 million in collaborative COVID grantmaking, Philanthropy WV’s members have leveraged resources for expansion of broadband, helped small business and nonprofit survive, worked to save lives, address health, hunger, and education needs, and so much more,” says Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia. He adds, “We are ecstatic to be coming together in-person on May 18 – 20, 2022 to focus on cultivating abundance and harvesting opportunities for West Virginia’s future”.

The three-day conference in Daniels, WV will engage local, state, and national leaders who are board members, CEOs/Executive Directors, staff, professional advisors, and individual donors for grantmaking organizations based in and/or serving West Virginia including:

Family and Private Foundations

Community Foundations

United Ways

Corporate foundations & giving programs

Federal and State Funders

Giving Circles, Donor Advised Funds

Individual philanthropists

This year’s tremendous line up of remarkable and energizing presenters, keynote speakers, and community site visits include:

Phil Buchanan, President of Center for Effective Philanthropy

Satonya Fair, JD – President & CEO of Peak Grantmaking

Courtney Haynes, Coal Communities Lead for the U.S. Department of Commerce & Economic Development Administration

Mitch Carmichael, Cabinet Secretary – WV Department of Economic Development

Chantel Rush, America Cities Director of the Kresge Foundation

Stephanie Tyree, CEO of WV Community Development Hub

Ben McDearmon, JD – Staff Counsel for the Council on Foundations

Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive

Jen Simon, Business Development Program Manager for the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Honorable Sharon Cruikshank, Mayor of Fayetteville, WV

Tammy Jordan, Owner & CEO of Fruits of Labor

Philanthropy in Action tours of Beckley, Mt. Hope, and Fayetteville

Visiting the newly designated New River Gorge National Park

And many more

As the state addresses its greatest opportunities and challenges, the philanthropy sector is on the leading edge to ensure citizens, communities, nonprofits, and businesses get the investments needed to ensure long-term success. “We are committed to having local community members to have philanthropy and other partners work with them to create the thriving West Virginia communities of the future,” shares Daugherty. The 2022 Philanthropy WV Conference will not only identify our challenges, but outlines strategies and solutions to move the state forward.

For more information about this major convening of the state’s decision makers and investors, can be found at: https://www.philanthropywv.org/2022-annual-conference/ Registrations are being accepted through May 10, 2022.

About Philanthropy West Virginia

Founded in 1993, Philanthropy West Virginia connects the Mountain State’s diverse network of philanthropic funders. We strive to inspire community-driven solutions across the state, reaching both urban centers and some of the most rural areas in Appalachia.

For more information, visit www.philanthropywv.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @PhilanthropyWV.