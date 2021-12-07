‘Persuade and educate, not mandate:’ Morrisey vows to fight Biden vaccine rule with every legal tool available

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Encourage but don’t mandate. That was West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s advice Monday to Mountain State businesses.

Morrisey, a Republican, said private businesses in West Virginia are under no current obligation to proceed with a vaccine mandate on their employees since federal rules issued earlier this year by the Biden administration remain frozen by a federal appeals court.

Morrisey addressed the issue Monday during a virtual press conference with West Virginia reporters, and vowed to use every legal tool available to fight federal vaccine mandates.

“We must persuade and educate, not mandate,” he said.

Morrisey first addressed and applauded the federal injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana that blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers…

