Pay raises for state troopers, teachers, school service personnel pass West Virginia Senate￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill passed by the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday would provide a pay bump for state troopers, teachers and school service personnel.

Senate Bill 531, which would increase annual salaries of certain state employees, was unanimously passed 33-0, with only one member absent.

SB 531 would provide an average 5% salary increase for employees and troopers with the West Virginia State Police, public school teachers, professional student support personnel and school service personnel starting in July when the new fiscal year begins.

“I’m very happy that we can offer this bill, because these employees are certainly deserving of this raise,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam. “We very much appreciate what they do and look forward to the future as we continue to prosper here in West Virginia to be able to do more and more to make our salaries more competitive in state government with the private sector.” …

