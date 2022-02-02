Parking meters removed in Welch, W.Va., garage opened to public￼

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH, W.Va. — Finding a place to park has often been a challenge in downtown Welch, but removing parking meters and opening an historic parking garage is making this less of a chore.

Parking meters have been removed, Mayor Harold McBride said Tuesday.

“We decided to pull the parking meters,” he stated. “We’re trying to encourage and help our local businesses, and we’re trying to encourage people to come downtown.”

Finding a parking space has been a problem in the business district.

“Parking has always been an issue in Welch, so we’re trying to help anyway we can,” McBride said. “Our businesses are the backbone of our city and we’re trying to help them anyway we can.” …

