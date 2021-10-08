By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Chuck Roberts has been fired as executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Roberts late Thursday afternoon sent an email to WVPB staff and to the Gazette-Mail stating that his employment has been terminated, effective immediately.

“The West Virginia EBA [Educational Broadcasting Authority] Board has decided to have the organization go in a different direction regarding the executive director position and has terminated my employment with the organization, effectively immediately,” Roberts said in the email.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity given to me by the board to lead such a talented and devoted group of individuals,” he added. “Each and every person that works for West Virginia Public Broadcasting has had a great effect on my life and I am better for my time here. Thank you for your continual support and inspiring advice.”

Roberts’ ouster comes weeks after Gov. Jim Justice replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the Educational Broadcasting Authority…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/packed-with-justice-appointees-eba-board-fires-public-broadcasting-executive-director/article_fe0d8ca9-c90a-523b-bf90-899a265e3e8a.html