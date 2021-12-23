Overdose rapid response holiday outreach in southern West Virginia announced

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Local communities in Southern West Virginia are coming together Thursday to provide resources and naloxone training in key areas impacted by overdose this holiday season.

Teams in six West Virginia counties including Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming, Summers and Raleigh are planning to distribute this life-saving opioid antagonist to the citizens that need it most, according to Dr. Jamie Styons Community Connections. Inc. These counties participated in the state’s largest Free Naloxone Day back in September of this year, along with seventeen other hard-hit overdose counties.

In the region, there will be staffed outreach stations at the following locations between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies are depleted…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/overdose-rapid-response-holiday-outreach-announced/article_25a7ef7e-6355-11ec-8c2e-0b39ee924b96.html