One drug company reaches $99 million settlement with West Virginia in ongoing opioid trial￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A settlement for $99 million has been reached with one drug company involved in an ongoing trial in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this morning Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an opioid manufacturer, has agreed to the settlement, which more than doubles the company’s national proposal of a $48 million settlement.

Two other drug companies continue to be part of the court proceedings.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Morrisey said in the announcement. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.” …

