One company applies to run half of West Virginia’s first charter schools

By Ryan Quinn, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Accel Schools says it serves schools in seven states. West Virginia could be the eighth.

The fast-expanding charter school management company’s name is on half of the six applications to open charters in West Virginia. Lawmakers tout charters as a way to improve Mountain State education.

In neighboring Ohio, 17 of 30 Accel schools were graded D’s and five others were graded F’s in 2018-19 by the state Department of Education. Accel says it serves more than 50 schools.

Ron Packard, founder of K12 Inc., an online charter school business traded on the New York Stock Exchange, left that company in 2014 and started Pansophic Learning. Accel is part of that private, international firm.

Since 2014, Accel has virtually expanded to the Pacific, with online charters in California and Washington state. It has become the largest school management company in Ohio, home to most of the brick-and-mortar charters Accel runs.

It has yet to go farther east. West Virginia has put out an invitation…

