Olivia Morris Joins West Virginia Hive Network and Country Roads Angel Network as program coordinator

Beckley, W.Va. – Oak Hill resident Olivia Morris recently joined the West Virginia Hive Network and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) as a program coordinator.

Morris, a Marshall University graduate who taught in Kanawha County Schools for five years and served as Network Engagement Coordinator for Generation West Virginia, will be supporting the overall programing efforts of both the WV Hive and CRAN. She also has participated in the WV Hub’s Advance Leadership Fellowship program.

Olivia Morris

“Olivia has a passion to serve her home state and to help people throughout the region achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and managing director of CRAN. “We are fortunate to add her to our team and know she will take great pride in helping us provide excellent business support, as well as bring an extraordinary commitment to strengthening local entrepreneurship networks.”

In her personal time, Morris enjoys adventures with her dog, rock climbing, and boating around the New River Gorge. She also serves on the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee of the New River Alliance of Climbers.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.

Country Roads Angel Network is anon-profit corporation based in Beckley and serving all 55 counties of the Mountain State, CRAN offers emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their creations to market. CRAN is administered by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s WV Hive and was made possible through a startup grant from the U.S. Economic Development Authority, with support from the One Foundation, Massey Family Foundation, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, and the Charlottesville Angel Network. CRAN has recruited qualified investors to evaluate, invest in, and mentor individual startup businesses and completes the NRGRDA ecosystem of innovation and health, attracting a new economy to a region of boundless natural beauty and possibilities. https://www.wvcran.com/