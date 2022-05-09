By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While much attention was paid last week to the leak of a draft decision written by a U.S. Supreme Court justice that could throw out a nearly 50-year-old landmark decision that recognized a women’s right to an abortion, an old West Virginia law still on the books could immediately criminalize abortions.

Politico broke a story Monday night, obtaining a copy of a draft decision written in February by Justice Samuel Alito in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case the high court heard in December dealing with a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

According to the draft majority opinion, which is not the final word or where a majority of justices stand today, Alito wrote that two previous landmark Supreme Court decisions – 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey – should be struck down.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/old-west-virginia-anti-abortion-law-could-return-to-life-if-high-court-overturns-roe-v-wade/