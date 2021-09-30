Oglebayfest, Boo at the Zoo return to Oglebay Park in Wheeling, W.Va., this weekend

By Scott McClosckey, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Oglebay Park officials are extremely excited about the return of Oglebayfest and Boo at the Zoo this weekend, after both events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Friday, visitors to the park can celebrate the wonders of fall at the 44th annual Oglebayfest and Boo at the Zoo.

Rod Haley, executive vice-president of Wheeling Park Commission, said Oglebay Park will be abiding by all of the CDC COVID-19 guidelines throughout both events and encouraging visitors to follow proper spacing protocols.

“Friday kicks off with the Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market over at Mansion Woods, and that’s kind of the start of everything,” Haley explained. “We’re just excited that we’ve got enough property that we can spread out on the grounds and enjoy ourselves and have a great weekend.”

Located next to the Mansion Museum, the market, presented by Oglebay Institute, features regional foods and an extensive display of fine, handcrafted wares with live demonstrations by the region’s most skilled artisans. Mansion Woods also will feature live entertainment…

