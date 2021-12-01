Ogden Newspapers purchases Swift Communications

Editor and Publisher: Press Release | Ogden Newspapers

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ogden Newspapers will purchase Swift Communications, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Swift Communications publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and other media in a dozen markets in Colorado, Utah and California, along with a number of national niche and agricultural magazine products. Swift also operates two press facilities in Carson City, Nevada, and Gypsum, Colorado, all of which will be included in the sale.

Ogden Newspapers is a fifth generation family-owned and operated newspaper company, founded in 1890 by H.C Ogden. In his announcement, Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers and The Nutting Company, reiterated his family’s commitment to the industry and the critical role of community newspapers.

Swift Communications is a well-known and respected leader in the community news industry. The company has established a reputation for excellence in their products and customer focus, particularly in mountain resort markets, including Aspen, Colorado, Vail, Colorado, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Summit County, Colorado, Park City, Utah, and Lake Tahoe, California.

“We are proud successor owners of Swift Communications. We believe these markets and the unique communities they serve have a strong future and we could not be more pleased to be a part of it,” Nutting said.

“We are particularly excited to be working with a team that has been recognized as an innovator in community journalism. We’re sure we will learn much from the dedicated employees who will be joining our team.”

Speaking about the change, Bill Waters, CEO and chairman of the board of Swift Communications, said, “The publications, communities and most of all the great people who have been a part of our company since its founding in 1975 will be very much missed. We know the time has come to pass the baton of stewardship to new owners who can carry forward the important mission.”

Ogden Newspapers will continue Swift’s focus of publishing newspapers that provide unique and compelling local content to readers and value to the newspaper’s business partners, Nutting added.

“We also are excited for the opportunity to work with and serve the businesses in these markets to help them continue to get their message in front of customers,” Nutting said. “Our company’s goal is to be a positive force in the communities we serve — celebrating each market’s unique strengths while also working to provide realistic solutions to areas of concern. We believe that strong, responsible and connected local newspapers are critically important to building and supporting strong communities now more than ever.”

Ogden will continue to operate the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications. After the close date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp. Acres USA and Breaking Ground Institute will be part of Questor along with a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties in various states.

With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states.

List of publications included in this sale: