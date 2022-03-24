Nucor invests $1B in West Virginia mill so far, with more expected this year

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the first things John Farris, vice president and general manager of North Carolina-based Nucor Corp., said during his opening remarks at the 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition in Charleston on Wednesday is that a new steel mill is really coming to Mason County.

“That is one of the most frequently asked questions I get,” he said. “Since our announcement of the site in Mason County in January, we have been working really hard to purchase the primary steelmaking equipment for the facility. That’s all been purchased, so now we’re committed to just under $1 billion worth of Nucor capital to the project, so hello, West Virginia. We are coming.”

Farris presented an overview of the $2.7 billion project planned on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington, to those attending the expo’s opening ceremony in the convention center’s Little Theater…

