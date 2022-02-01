Nuclear prohibition repeal passes West Virginia Legislature

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill doing away with the prohibition on nuclear power plant construction in West Virginia finished legislative action Monday and headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

The House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 4 on Monday morning 76-16, repealing sections of the state code banning the construction of nuclear power plants in West Virginia, nearly one week after the Senate approved the bill.

The bill has received wide bipartisan support, bringing together both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who wish to make West Virginia more attractive to manufacturers seeking to lower their carbon footprint and go green.

“I’m glad we are discussing nuclear. This is a big issue,” said Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia. “These are the kinds of discussions that are important for us as we diversify our economy and bring jobs to West Virginia even as we address climate change.” …

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/02/nuclear-prohibition-repeal-passes-w-va-legislature/