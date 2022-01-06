Now online only, WV Press Legislative Lookahead may have record media participation

Event schedule remains the same; link is being emailed; live-stream access possible

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WV Press officials expect media participation at near record levels for Friday’s West Virginia Press Legislative Lookahead.

The annual legislative preview — comprising three panel discussions — had been planned as an in-person event, but had to be switched this week after a COVID outbreak at WV Press, which hosts the event.

To ensure social distancing and as a health precaution, WV Press had limited the number of in-person tickets and th event had completely filled; however, now that the event is online, the limit was removed an dregistration has increased.

“With our COVID situation, we had no choice but to go virtual ,” Don Smith, executive director, said. “As it turns out, with a major snowfall predicted, it’s probably a good choice for several safety reasons.”

“We thought there would be real benefits to having this event in person,” Smith said. “However, going virtual does make it easier for media from across the state to participate. We will have newspaper, radio, television and online media covering the Lookahead.

The day includes three panels and the schedule remains the same:

9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Education: Policies, Staffing and Funding

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Talk with Legislative Leadership

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Growth: Economic Development, Broadband and Infrastructure

“We have three great panelists. The education panel includes Dr. Erin McHenry-Sorber, who is a co-author of a new study on the teacher shortage in West Virginia,” Smith said.

“Our agenda will address the key issues expected for consideration during the 2022 legislative session. The highlight of the day is the ‘Talk with Legislative Leadership’ when state leaders talk about their priorities and answer media questions,” Smith added.

The event ZOOM link is being sent to panelists and those registered. It will be live-streamed on the WV Press Facebook page.

This event is hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV, WVU and West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Registration is required. Members of the media can still register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-227270922447