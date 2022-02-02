Noting work-related expenses eat up most of minimum wage workers’ pay, West Virginia Legislative Democrats call for raising minimum wage, pay fairness, cost-of-living adjustments

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senators Rich Lindsay, D-8th, and Hannah Geffert, D-16th, and Delegate Cody Thompson, D-43rd, held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss a plan by the Democrat minority at the West Virginia Legislature to provide pay fairness in West Virginia.

The three legislators explained various bills being introduced to addressing the issues.

Senator Geffert noted that West Virginians can’t be expected to work for minimum wage if work-related expenses eat up most of their salaries. The proposed legislation also addresses fairness for wages for women and cost of living adjustments for retired state employees.

West Virginia Senators Rich Lindsay, D-8th, center, Hannah Geffert, D-16th, and Delegate Cody Thompson, D-43rd, address the media.

Below is the information provided by the legislators to explain the bills:

Fair Pay Legislation

Raise the Minimum Wage



SB 428- Relating Generally to Minimum Wage (Geffert)

Removes the proviso excluding employers who have eighty percent of his or her employees subject to a federal act relating to maximum hours and overtime compensation, increase the minimum wage to $10.50 after December 31, 2022, and by requiring the minimum wage to be annually increased with the rate of inflation as determined by the consumer price index.





HB 2840– Increase state minimum wage (Thompson)

– Gradual increase up to $15

Minimum Wage Constitutional Amendment

No bill number yet (submitted)

Ties minimum wage increases to the consumer price index , with a minimum of $10.50/hr .

, with . Lets the people decide





Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughn Fair Pay Act

SB 473– Creating Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act (Beach)

HB 3247- Creating the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act(Fleischauer)

Codifies an employee’s right to inquire about wages under the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act. It requires an employer to provide a wage range to applicants; and provides for civil and criminal penalties for violations.





State Employee Pay Raise

SB 531- Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees (Blair, Baldwin – Governor’s Bill)

HB 3109- Salary increase for teachers and school service personnel (Thompson)

HB 2058- Providing a pay increase for full-time adult protective service workers (Thompson)

Cost-of-living Increase for Retired State Employees

SB 233- Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (Romano)

SB 432– Providing one-time bonus for Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System (Nelson)