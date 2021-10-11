North Central West Virginia region offers scenic driving tours ranging from idyllic to somber

By Chris Slater, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many popular and noteworthy events over the last two years.

The Monongalia County Fair was one of the bigger summer happenings to cancel its plans.

“We are absolutely certain that this is the choice that had to be made,” said Amee Blake, president, Monongalia County Fair Volunteers. “To abide by the guidelines set forth by the governor and health officials, we cannot put our best efforts in giving you a fair this county deserves.”

The Morgantown Marathon went next. Event organizer Jamie Summerlin took to a Facebook video to announce that a plethora of issues, not all related to the COVID-19 pandemic, caused the cancellation.

“We hated to make the announcement, but it’s something we felt was prudent for the safety of our runners — and also doing it early enough so that our running community could find alternative races, as opposed to waiting until the last minute,” Summerlin said.

“We do apologize, as we were looking forward to getting together again this year to run the streets of Morgantown, but if I can’t keep our runners safe — which is priority number one — we don’t feel comfortable trying to pull it together last minute.” …

