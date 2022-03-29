Newspaper webinars for April address serving the growing mobile audience, developing the next generation of industry leaders

WVPA Foundation funding access to industry training webinars for all member newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.

The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers can register as many employees as needed without cost.

Webinars in April include:

Serving the Growing Mobile Audience – Tips on Responsive Websites and Native App Design

Thursday, April 7, 2022; 2-3 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Matt Larson of Our-Hometown

According to PewResearch.org, 86% of Americans get their news from a mobile device.

As a newspaper publisher, it’s never been more important to focus on your audience’s mobile user experience. In this webinar, we will discuss key design points to consider for maximizing mobile traffic and revenue. Is your “Subscribe” button readily available on mobile, or is it hidden in a sliding menu?

Are your ads mobile responsive? If so, are they still readable on a phone screen?

We will also address the big question on many publisher’s minds today: “Should I get a native app, or focus on my responsive website?” What unique benefits does a native app provide to support my digital strategy?

Join us as Matt Larson, president and CEO of Our-Hometown.com discusses all these points and more.

Register here for Serving the Growing Mobile Audience

— — —

NewStart: Training the Next Generation of Media Entrepreneurs

Friday, April 15: 2-3 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Jim Iovino, Ogden Newspapers Visiting Assistant Professor of Media Innovation at West Virginia University

Join us to learn about the NewStart program at West Virginia University

The NewStart program at West Virginia University identifies and trains the next generation of media entrepreneurs so they can purchase existing community newspapers or other media outlets and transform their business models to ensure long-term viability so news deserts do not expand across the country.

Register here for NewStart program.

WVPA Foundation President Ed Given, publisher of the Braxton Citizens’ News and Braxton Democrat, said the webinar sponsorship is part of the WVPA Foundation’s continuing education effort and supports the WVPA’s efforts to add value to each membership.

To obtain the your newspaper’s password, email Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] or call at 304-342-1011.

There are two live events coming up and three recent events in the archive section. Additionally, member newspapers can access more than 140 previous webinars.

Online Media Campus is a partnership between the Iowa Newspaper Foundation, Alabama Press Association, Alliance of Area Business Publishers, City of Regional Magazine Association, Colorado Press Association, Hoosier State Press Association, Minnesota Newspaper Association, Nebraska Press Association, New England Newspaper and Press Association, North Carolina Press Association, Oregon Newspaper Publisher’s Association, Parent Media Association, Tennessee Press Association, Texas Press Association, Virginia Press Association, West Virginia Press Association and Wisconsin Newspaper Association.