Newly appointed Appalachia HIDTA chairperson hopes to see all of West Virginia work together in fight against drug trafficking

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The drug epidemic across the nation has taken the lives of many, and it has had a stranglehold on our nation as entities involved have worked to interdict and push for strategies to overcome the problem.

Berkeley County works with the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) organization as it focuses on not only stopping drug activities from a law enforcement side but also a treatment side.

“The drug epidemic that our nation and community has been dealing with requires strong partnerships between law enforcement and the treatment community,” community corrections director Tim Czar said. “The Washington/Baltimore HIDTA, under the leadership of Executive Director Tom Carr, has played a significant role in fighting the epidemic from both perspectives. W/B HIDTA provides much needed funding to our law enforcement and treatment initiatives here in Berkeley County, and we could not be more thankful for their support.”

Local efforts in Berkeley County might have a extra tool in its belt in coming months as the Appalachia HIDTA recently announced U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld as the chairperson for the Appalachia region, covering the Huntington/Charleston area as well as areas in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia…

