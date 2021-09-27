New York developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobs to West Virginia

By Dylan Vidovich, The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Dongming Pan, a Chinese-born developer and entrepreneur from New York, is now the owner of the both the old Logan Banner building on Stratton Street and the former printing press building on Charles Street.

Pan was introduced at the Logan City Council’s Sept. 14 session, alongside Bo Ellis, the realtor who was in charge of selling the properties. Pan discussed some of his ideas for the buildings, which includes renovating them for manufacturing purposes.

According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Pan outlined some of his plans to city officials upon buying the buildings.

“He’s got some big plans,” Nolletti said. “He’s going to take baby steps, but hopefully when he’s up and running, hopefully 50 people will be employed there. It will be good paying jobs, probably $40,000-plus a year, he told us.”

Nolletti said Pan’s business plans include manufacturing textiles, T-shirts, pillows, possibly mattresses and possibly jeans…

