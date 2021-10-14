New voting machine on display in Randolph County, W.Va.

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Randolph County citizens heading to the polls this spring will be greeted by brand new voting machines

The county received 91 new ExpressVote machines in July. One of the new voting machines is currently set up in the county clerk’s office at the Randolph County Courthouse, and citizens are urged to come in and try it out.

“We are trying to get everyone to come in and do a demo to see how they work before the election,” Randolph County Clerk Brenda Wiseman told The Inter-Mountain Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome to come in and see how they work.”

The new machines replaced the Ivotronics devices the county used from 2006 until the 2020 election.

“Invotronics is still a good system and I liked those machines, but they were just getting outdated,” Wiseman said. “And the secretary of state’s office wanted all of the counties to be more up-to-date with their equipment. They are wanting all of the counties to change to the machines we have now.” …

