New state law has led to an increased number of West Virginians receiving dental care￼

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 2020 state law is improving the quality of life for thousands for West Virginians who need dental care, and it also has the potential to change stereotypes about West Virginia, Sen. Rollan Roberts and others reported this week.

In 2020, the personal finance website Wallet Hub ranked West Virginia as the worst state for oral health and found that the Mountain State had the highest number of elderly population without their natural teeth, falling behind all other states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, West Virginia was ranked #50 of 51 for the percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year, tied with Montana for 49th place for having the highest number of adults with tooth pain over the past year.

West Virginians, more than any other state, were most likely to say that their quality of life was lower, due to poor oral health…

