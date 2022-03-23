New polling in West Virginia shows slight lead for McKinley over Mooney

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New polling in the race between 1st District Congressman David McKinley and 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney shows a slight lead for McKinley going into the May Republican primary in the new northern 2nd congressional district.

According to the findings of a poll conducted by North Star Opinion Research and sent to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce on Friday, McKinley maintains a slight lead over Mooney in both a five-way race and a one-on-one race.

“We found that, while Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney are similarly-known to voters, McKinley enjoys a modest lead and the potential to grow once voters learn more about his consistent work on behalf of the state’s voters,” wrote North Star Opinion Research pollsters Dan Judy and Jon McHenry…

