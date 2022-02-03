New drug prevention program coming to high schools in Greenbrier County, W.Va.￼

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A new drug prevention program aimed at empowering students to make their own best choices when it comes to drugs and alcohol will be added to the curriculum next school year at Greenbrier County’s two high school.

The news was announced by Gov. Jim Justice during a press conference Wednesday at the Greenbrier County Board of Education office.

Justice joined local and state education leaders, along with several other officials to announce that Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School would be the latest additions to the new, student-powered WV GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program.

“I am so happy to announce that GameChanger is coming to these two excellent schools,” said Justice, who has also been deemed the “head coach” of this program…

