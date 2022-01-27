Nationwide shortage of snowplow drivers having no effect in West Virginia, official says

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While a nationwide shortage of snowplow drivers has been reported, West Virginia Department of Transportation officials say it’s not affecting the state.

“As of Tuesday, January 18, we have a total of 8 current postings for Transportation workers, 4 of which require a CDL,” said Jennifer Dooley, WVDOT public relations director, in an email. “Postings are now filled very quickly, so anyone interested in working with us should keep an eye on the website and we also have an aggressive program for job fairs.”

According to the agency’s Human Resources Department, the WVDOT hired more than 600 employees during 2021.

“As vacancies open up in 2022, we will continue to hire quickly and efficiently,” Dooley said. “At the urging of Governor Jim Justice, and with the support of the West Virginia Legislature, in 2017, we were able to streamline our hiring process. We continue to have employees who retire, and we have some areas of the state where it is more difficult than others to retain workers, so we are always hiring.” …

