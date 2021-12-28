Naloxone doses distributed to southern West Virginia by the hundreds just before Christmas

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Naloxone doses by the hundreds were distributed just before Christmas this year in an effort to help people suffering from opioid overdoses this holiday season.

Teams set up stations in six of southern West Virginia’s counties just before the holiday weekend to distribute free Naloxone kits, according to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. Puckett is also a member of the Mercer County Commission.

The six counties participated in the state’s largest Free Naloxone Day back in September along with seventeen other hard-hit overdose counties.

Teams distributed the kits the afternoon on Dec. 23 and later counted how many were provided to the public. The following number of Naloxone kits were handed out in each county…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/naloxone-doses-distributed-by-the-hundreds-just-before-christmas/article_f92a496e-6742-11ec-8bf1-47136f15ed24.html