Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va., hopes to be home to BMX, the world’s first fully inclusive wheel park

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mylan Park Foundation President Ron Justice admits the foundation knew next to nothing about BMX racing 18 months ago.

You could say it’s getting a crash course.

Monongalia County commissioners were told about the project Wednesday.

Working with partners like USA BMX, Action Sports Design, Ascend West Virginia and the Youth Cycling Coalition, the Greater Morgantown Area, and Mylan Park specifically, have come out of a national selection process as the chosen site for a national-level BMX facility.

That, Justice said, would make it the only such facility in West Virginia.

But then the various players came and toured the park — and things began ramping up.

“When they did get on site, that vision of a BMX facility went a little beyond … well, it went a lot beyond the initial concept of a BMX facility,” Justice said. “It went to, ‘You all have so many other amenities here, especially with Stepping Stones and PACE, we could make this an all-access type facility that could be one of the only ones in the whole country.’ ” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/11/03/mylan-park-hopes-to-be-home-to-bmx-the-worlds-first-fully-inclusive-wheel-park/