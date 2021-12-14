Mountaineer fans traveling to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be welcomed to Phoenix with fan events

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Alumni Association, Mountaineer Athletic Club and WVU Foundation are partnering to host events for fans attending the Guaranteed Rate Bowl later this month in Phoenix, Arizona.

The WVU football team will battle Minnesota on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Chase Field.

Monday, Dec. 27

Join fellow Mountaineers the night before the game from 4-7 p.m. (MST) for a Meet and Greet at the game watch home of the Arizona Chapter of the WVU Alumni Association, Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill (2121 E. Highland Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016). Fans can grab a WVU giveaway (while supplies last), enjoy WVU themed food and beverage specials and participate in the Mountaineer Sports Network (MSN) Bowl Radio Show live broadcast hosted by WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi and featuring MSN personalities Jed Drenning, Dwight Wallace, Dale Wolfley and Dan Zangrili.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

On game day, alumni, friends and fans are invited to the WVU Guaranteed Rate Bowl Pre-Game Party from 4-7 p.m. (MST) at Copper Blues in the Cityscape Dining and Shopping Complex (50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003), a short walk to Chase Field. It will be an evening filled with Mountaineer pride, WVU giveaways (while supplies last) and food and beverage specials. The Pride of West Virginia Pep Band, WVU Cheerleaders and Mountaineer Mascot will make a special appearance at 4 p.m.

Kickoff for the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers from Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004) is set for 8:15 p.m. (MST)/10:15 p.m. (EST), and the game will be televised by ESPN. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at WVUGame.com. Purchase a Guaranteed Rate Bowl parking pass.

Fans interested in booking hotel accommodations in Phoenix for the game are encouraged to visit WVUSportsTravel.com.