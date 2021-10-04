Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s Beckley office reopens today after renovations

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is reopening its office at 150 Brookshire Lane today, offering patients its full range of services, including but not limited to dental implants, general extractions, and wisdom teeth extractions.

The office at 150 Brookshire Lane was closed for three months for renovations. Now that the upgrades are completed, all patients will be seen at this location.

Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS, said patients and families will be pleased with the extensive renovations made at the office. “We have a long-standing commitment to the city of Beckley and the region, and we wanted to offer state-of-the-art equipment and a first-class patient experience.”

Krajekian said an open house will be held soon to allow the community to visit the offices, meet the staff, and see the updated space. Dr. Jose Ravelo, who is board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, frequently sees patients in the Beckley office.

For more information on MSOFS and its services, please visit https://mtstateoms.com/.

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV – 150 Brookshire Lane, Beckley, WV 25801