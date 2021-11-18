Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offers non-opioid option to managing postsurgical pain

WV Press Release Sharing

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — In an effort to provide an improved postsurgical recovery experience for patients and curb the use of opioid pain medications, Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) recently adopted a novel approach to managing postsurgical pain. Known as multimodal pain management, this change in approach demonstrates the proactive stance MSOFS is taking against the overreliance on opioids.

The new operating room regimen uses a combination of non-opioid pain medications before, during, and after surgery to effectively control postsurgical pain while helping patients remain alert and comfortable during their recovery. Multimodal therapy is advocated by leading health care organizations, such as the American Pain Society, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Dental Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An important part of the multimodal pain management regimen is EXPAREL®, a proven, long-acting, non-opioid, numbing medication that is administered into the tissues around the surgical site to control pain and reduce the need for opioids. Surgeons at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery have been using EXPAREL, in combination with other non-opioid pain medications, in soft tissue procedures such as dental implants, extractions, and wisdom tooth removal. More than eight million adult patients nationally have received EXPAREL since 2012.

“Traditionally, opioid pain medications have been the first line of defense against postsurgical pain, despite causing side effects that can detract from a patient’s recovery experience,” said Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS. “We are proud to be one of the first surgical providers in the region to adopt EXPAREL as part of an opioid-minimizing treatment strategy. EXPAREL is administered before patients even wake up from surgery. A single dose can help control their pain and may decrease their need for opioid medications, while providing a safe and smooth recovery process.”

For more information about Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s pain management approach, visit https://mtstateoms.com/.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV – 150 Brookshire Lane, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston, WV – 1215 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301

Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Parkersburg, WV – 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740