Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery now offering patients stem cell bank services

Kanawha City, W.Va. — Extracted wisdom teeth contain valuable stem cells and, starting today, Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) will offer patients at all eight of its regional offices access to a certified stem cell bank through StemSave.

Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS, said wisdom teeth offer ideal stem cells for medical and regenerative uses later in life. “Research and medicine have proven the value of banking our stem cells for later use, particularly in view of our extended life span,” Krajekian said.

Krajekian said globally there are more than 100 approved stem cell treatments and over 6,000 clinical studies underway to explore their use in medical treatments and extending lives. “We are proud to be one of the first surgical providers in the region to offer StemSave services to our patients and their families,” he said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery to make harvesting stem cells from teeth easy and affordable, this way everyone can benefit from the powerful medical applications of stem cells,” said Art Greco, President of StemSave.

“Stem cells will play an important role in maintaining health and expanding healthspans,” according to StemSave. “As the body’s natural repair and maintenance mechanism, stem cells are currently being used for their life-saving potential in personalized treatments for a variety of chronic, auto-immune and previously incurable diseases. Researchers continue to advance stem cell treatment options for a broad range of health conditions, including but not limited to, Cancer, Paralysis, Diabetes, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Leukemia, Brain Injuries, Arthritis, Sports Injuries and Multiple Sclerosis.”

MSOFS encourages interested patients and families to enroll at https://www.stemsave.com/aboutus/msofs and schedule an appointment to discuss this opportunity.

For more information about Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s services, visit https://mtstateoms.com/.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

Beckley, WV – 150 Brookshire Lane, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston, WV – 1215 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301

Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Parkersburg, WV – 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740