Moundsville, W.Va., recycling program off to good start, may soon expand

By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — After six months in operation, Moundsville’s recycling center has processed nearly 10 tons of material, and may soon expand its operation to include glass, in addition to paper and cardboard.

The recycling center opened its doors in April, funded through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Under the terms of the grant, the center could only accept paper and cardboard recyclables to start with. Recycling Coordinator David Bougher came onboard on May 1, while personnel with the sanitation and parks and recreation departments staffed the recycling center.

Since April, the center has processed 19,260 pounds of recyclable materials, preventing around two tons each month from going to a landfill. Moundsville reports around 40 to 50 vehicles coming through each month on their Saturday morning pickup days, and about 90 residents and five local businesses using the recycling center.

With the initial months seeing such success, the city hopes to expand their program into accepting clear, brown and green glass next, and metal down the road. Bougher said the city is in talks with two Pittsburgh companies to provide glass recycling services…

