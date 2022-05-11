Mooney beats McKinley after heated West Virginia primary

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney survived one of the toughest races of his political career, beating back Rep. David McKinley in the new 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

Mooney, now in his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, beat McKinley, a six-term Congressman, 54.1 percent to 35.6 percent according to unofficial results transmitted by county clerks to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday night. Not all precincts had reported in by press time, but Mooney was leading by nearly 15,000 votes.

Mooney and his supporters watched the election results from the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry. Addressing the crowd, Mooney said he was honored by the support he received from voters in the old 2nd Congressional District and new voters part of the new 2nd District.

“The voters of West Virginia spoke loud and clear tonight,” Mooney said according to a livestream of his speech from Fox News. “They rejected President Joe Biden and the far-left socialist agenda that is destroying our great nation … I want to thank all our volunteers and campaign team.” …

