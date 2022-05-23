Mon County EMS director paints picture of statewide EMS crisis for West Virginia legislators

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia County EMS, gave legislators a look at the plight of EMS systems locally and across the state.

“It’s become a crisis around the state,” he told members of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services on Sunday. Legislators were in town for May interim meetings.

Systems are shutting down across the state, he said. Locally, the Star City Volunteer Fire Department has suspended EMS services due to budget constraints. And two Preston County operations have closed.

The problem is nationwide, he said. With closures and understaffed services, some areas are seeing two- to four-hour waits for an ambulance to arrive…

