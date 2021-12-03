Mister Bee Potato Chips selected ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’

Recognition from WV Living Magazine ‘Best of West Virginia’ Contest

WV Press Release Sharing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” contest. The state’s only potato chip manufacturer won after receiving the most customer votes nationally.

“Our team at Mister Bee could not be happier to learn that we won this designation,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee Potato Chips since 2015. “What we have built here is very special, and it is important that our customers appreciate our small business and our commitment to quality.”

Readers of the West Virginia Living magazine nominated candidates (companies and products) in 75 categories from July 26 to August 8, 2021, and the top nominees, including Mister Bee, moved to the final round for September-October voting. Winners were announced in the magazine’s Winter issue.

“People vote for us every day by buying our products at retail outlets, restaurants and in placing online orders,” said Ketelsen. “We have worked hard to build our brand throughout the Mountain State, and beyond, and provide a variety of high quality, delicious snack chips. We appreciate the love our customers share with us and this victory is truly meaningful.”

# # #

About Mister Bee Potato Chips: We were founded in 1951 by Leo and Sara Klein and had our first offices on Mary Street in Parkersburg, W.Va. In November 1962, the company was moved to its location on West Virginia Avenue, where the chips are still made today. Leo Klein and his family operated the business until 2010. Mister Bee now operates as the West Virginia Potato Chip Company and was purchased in 2015 by new owners Mary Anne (Welch) Ketelsen, Douglas Ketelsen, Gregory Barton, and Gregory Reed, along with Mary Maxine Welch. Mister Bee manufactures a variety of flavored potato chips and snacks that are available at retail locations throughout the region and online at www.misterbee.com. An iconic West Virginia brand, Mister Bee Potato Chips are the only potato chips made in West Virginia.